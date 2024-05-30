News & Insights

Soybeans Leak Lower Ahead of Month-End

May 30, 2024 — 07:16 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybean futures posted losses across most contracts on Thursday with futures down 4 to 7 cents at the close. Soymeal continues to weigh on the market, with losses of $5.50/ton. Soy Oil was also lower on Thursday, with July down 16 points.

The 7-day QPF from NOAA is calling for rains across much of the US growing region over the next week. That won’t help to get the unplanted crop in the ground, but will be beneficial for over 2/3 of the US crop already planted. 

Export Sales data is delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday. The trade is calling for 200,000-400,000 MT in old crop bean sales for the week of 5/23, with 0-150,000 MT for new crop. Meal sales are expected to be between 100,000-410,000 MT in total, with bean oil from net reductions of 5,000 to 20,000 MT in sales.

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.09 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.50, down 4 3/8 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.08, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.90, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.34 1/8, down 7 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

