Soybeans Hovering Near Unchanged at Midday

Soybeans are steady to 3 cents in the red following some overnight strength in the market. Soymeal is trying to see some buying to round out the week, up $1.50/ton. Soy Oil is down 9 points in the July contracts on Friday.

Export Sales data showed bean bookings at 329,427 MT for the week of 5/23 on the higher side of estimates. That was a 17.9% jump on the week and more than double the same week last year. Most were sold to unknown destinations (147,800 MT), with 71,100 MT to China. New crop sales have yet to pick up, at just 6,921 MT for that week, with still 0 MT on the books for China.

Meal sales were 265,544 MT for 23/24 sales in the week ending on May 23, with the next MY at 20,239 MT. Bean oil bookings were 10,249 MT, in the middle of trade estimates.

Ahead of Monday’s Fats & Oils report, trade estimates expect to see 175.5 mbu of beans crushed during April. Stocks for the end of the month are projected at 2.229 billion lbs.

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $12.07 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.45 5/8, down 5 1/2 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans are at $12.05 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.87 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.32 5/8, down 2 7/8 cents,

