News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Holds Higher Ahead of 3-day Weekend

February 15, 2025 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans found some support heading into the long weekend, as cotnracts were up 5 to 7 cents in the nearby contracts on Friday. March was down 13 ½ cents on the week. The national front month The national front month Cash Bean price from cmdtyView was 6 cents higher at $9.75 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $2.70/ton, with Soy Oil futures back down 4 points so far on the session. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

The large managed money spec funds in soybean futures and options were slashing their net long position as of February 11 by 28,554 contracts. They cut that fresh net long by nearly half to just 28,475 contracts on that Tuesday.

NOPA data will be released on Tuesday (delayed due to the holiday), with traders expecting to see 204.54 MMT for January crush totals, up 10.1% from last year total if realized. Soy oil stocks are estimated at 1.289 billion lbs. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.36, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.75 1/2, up 6 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.52 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.52, up 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.88 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.