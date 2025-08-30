Stocks

Soybeans Holding Steady at Midday

August 30, 2025 — 03:40 am EDT

Soybeans are trading with most contracts down 1 to 2 cents and September up 1 ¼ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is steady at $9.73 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.20 to 60 cents higher so far on the day. There were 21 deliveries issued overnight.  Soy Oil futures are 42 to 50 points lower. The CBOT reported 7 deliveries against September on first notice day.

Export Sales data has old crop soybean commitments at 50.869 MMT, which is 100% of the USDA forecast and behind the 103% average pace.  Business for new crop is at 7.228 MMT, which is 28.8% below last year for this time, as Chinese buying has been silent.

Monthly crush data will be released next Tuesday with the Monday holiday, as analysts are looking for 207.1 mbu of soybeans crushed during July, with a 204.8 to 212 mbu range of estimates. Bean oil stocks are seen at 1.895 billion lbs. 

EIA data showed 1.045 billion gallons of soybean oil used for biodiesel production during June, the highest in 6 months. 

Sep 25 Soybeans  are at $10.29 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.73 1/4, up 0 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.47, down 1 cent,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.65, down 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.68, up 0 cent,

