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Soybeans Holding onto Midweek Gains as NOPA Reports a Large June Crush

July 15, 2026 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are up 5 to 8 cents so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/4 cents $11.52. Soymeal futures are down 40 cents to $1 higher, with Soy Oil futures 3 to 14 points higher.

The next 7 days are remaining dry for much of the Western Corn Belt according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF, with just trace amounts in parts of MN, IA, NE, MO, and the Dakotas. The Eastern Corn Belt is a little wetter, with 0.5-1.5 inches expected in parts of IL, IN, and OH. 

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NOPA data from this morning came in well above the average trade guess of 203.99 mbu, at 214.34 mbu crushed during June. That is up 15.69% from a year ago and 2.66% larger than in May. Bean oil stocks were tallied at 1.5 billion lbs, below the trade idea of 1.653 billion lbs. That was down 13.51% from the end of May but up 8.42% from a year ago.

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.98 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.52, up 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  are at $11.88 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.98, up 7 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.33 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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