Soybeans Holding onto Midweek Gains as NOPA Reports a Large June Crush

Soybeans are up 5 to 8 cents so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/4 cents $11.52. Soymeal futures are down 40 cents to $1 higher, with Soy Oil futures 3 to 14 points higher.

The next 7 days are remaining dry for much of the Western Corn Belt according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF, with just trace amounts in parts of MN, IA, NE, MO, and the Dakotas. The Eastern Corn Belt is a little wetter, with 0.5-1.5 inches expected in parts of IL, IN, and OH.

Don’t Miss a Day:

NOPA data from this morning came in well above the average trade guess of 203.99 mbu, at 214.34 mbu crushed during June. That is up 15.69% from a year ago and 2.66% larger than in May. Bean oil stocks were tallied at 1.5 billion lbs, below the trade idea of 1.653 billion lbs. That was down 13.51% from the end of May but up 8.42% from a year ago.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.98 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.52, up 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.88 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.98, up 7 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.33 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

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