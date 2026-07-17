Soybeans Holding onto Midday Gains, Following Slew of Export Business

Soybeans are rebounding from the Thursday weakness with contracts up 6 to 8 cents in most contracts at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 7 ½ cents at $11.62 1/2. Soymeal futures are $2.10 to $2.60 lower at midday, while Soy Oil futures were 223 to 235 points higher. Crude oil is back up $3.26/bbl at midday to provide support to the bean oil, with heating oil up $0.0688 to $4.0995/gal.

USDA reported 3 sets of private export sales for new crop this morning, with 340,000 MT to China, 256,634 MT to Mexico, and 110,000 MT to unknown destinations.

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Export Sales data from Thursday has taken the old crop soybean sales total (including shipments and unshipped sales) to 41.324 MMT. That matches the USDA export projection, vs the 101% average of the projection in the last 3 years. Shipmests are 38.18 MMT, which are 92% of the USDA projecting and below the 93% pace from the last 2 years. New crop business came is now at 4.598 MMT.

Safras & Mercado estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 180.1 MMT for 2026/27, a 1.8 MMT jump from last year if realized.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $12.01 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.62 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.92 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $12.03, up 8 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.42 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

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