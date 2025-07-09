Soybeans Holding Lower on Tuesday

Soybeans are showing losses of 2 to 6 cents on Tuesday’s midday. There were 86 deliveries issued against July soybean overnight, all by the ADM house account. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 1/2 cents at $9.84 ¼. Soymeal futures are $0.80/ton lower, with Soy Oil was down 4 points. There were another 473 deliveries against July meal overnight.

USDA reported a private export sale of 144,000 MT of soybean meal to Philippines this morning, with 97,000 MT or 2024/25 and 47,000 MT for 2025/26.

Crop Progress data showed 32% of the US soybean crop looming by Sunday, slightly ahead of the 31% average, with 8% setting pods. Condition ratings were steady at 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 369.

Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money taking their net long position to just 425 contracts as of Tuesday, a 23,023 contract reduction on the week. In soybean meal, specs were a record net short of 131,938 contracts.

The EU commission estimates EU soybean imports at 14.52 MMT for the 2024/25 MY from July 1, 2024 to June 30, up from 13.2 MMT last year.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.28 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.84 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.18 3/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.70, down 2 1/4 cents,

