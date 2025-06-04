Stocks

Soybeans Holding Gains at Midday

June 04, 2025 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with Tuesday gains of 4 to 7 cent gains at midday. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 6 3/4 cents to $9.95 1/2. Soymeal futures are up 30 cents at midday, as Soy Oil are back up 62 points.

Crop Progress data showed the US soybean crop at 84% planted, now 4 percentage points ahead of normal, with 63% emerged, leading the 57% 5-year average pace. Planting progress in the east continues to lag, with IN (-2%), KY (-6%) and OH (-11%) both behind, as well as MS (-8%),  Initial condition ratings were released, with 67% of the crop in good/excellent condition, matching trade ideas. That translates to a 370 on the Brugler500 index, which is down from the 379 initial score from last year. Notable changes vs. the initial ratings from a year ago were in OH (-41), SD (-42), NE (-21), and IA (+12).

The NASS Fats & Oils report was released after the Monday close, with a total of 202.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during Apil, exceeding estimates. That was a drop of 2.11% from last month, but 13.98% above April 2024. Total soybean oil stocks took a 5% dip from last month to 1.975 billion lbs, which was still 14.5% below the end of April 2024. 

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.40 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.95 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans  are at $10.34, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.21 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.61 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

