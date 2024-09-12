Soybeans Holding Gains at Midday

Soybeans are posting fractional gains across the front months on Thursday. Soymeal futures are up 70 cents/ton. Soy Oil futures are trading with 44 point gains on the day. There were 10 delivery notices issued against September bean futures, with 17 against Sept Meal, and 100 for soybean oil

Export Sales data showed new crop soybean sales of 1.474 MMT, on the high side of the expected 900,000 MT to 1.6 MMT for the week that ended on September 5. There was a total of 953,808 MT carried over from the 2023/24 marketing year. Sales to China totaled 962,600 MT. Soybean meal sales totaled net reductions of 2,969 MT for 2023/24 shipment, with 276,031 MT sold for 2024/25, on the lower side of the 200,000 to 650,000 MT estimates. Bean oil bookings totaled net reductions of 523 MT for 2023/24, with just 1,730 MT in sales for 2024/25.

Soybean yield was left unchanged at 53.2 bpa this morning, though it was implied slightly lower from August as harvested acreage was left unchanged and production was trimmed by 3 million bushels to 4.586 bbu. As for US ending stocks, old crop was trimmed by 5 mbu to 340 mbu, on an increase to the crush total, with exports left unchanged. New crop was dwn 10 mbu to 550 mbu on the slightly lower production and smaller carryover.

On the world side, old ctoo ending stocks were down a slight 0.11 MMT to 112.25 MMT, as the Argentina production total was down 0.9 to 48.1 MMT. Brazil was left at 153. New crop stocks were up 0.28 MMT to 134.58 MMT. The Argentine soybean crop is pegged at 52 to 53 MMT according to the Rosario Grain Exchange, with acreage up 7.5% to 43.73 million acres. CONAB left their Brazilian soybean crop estimate for 2023/24 at 147.38 MMT in this morning’s update.

Sep 24 Soybeans are at $9.79 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.39 3/8, up 1/4 cent,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.01 1/2, up 1 cent,

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.34 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.39 3/8, up 1/4 cent,

