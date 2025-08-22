Soybeans Holding Gains on Friday Morning, after Breaking Higher on Thursday

Soybean prices are up 1 to 2 centas so far on Friday morning. Futures were in rally mode on Thursday, with contracts 18 to 20 cents higher in the front months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 16 ½ cents at $9.85 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $4.80 in the September contracts but down $1.10 to $4 in others. Soy Oil futures rallied 169 to 244 points on the day. The EPA is expected to make an announcement on the backlog of Small Refinery Exemptions sometime this week.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed net cancellations of just 5,738 MT for old crop bean business in the week of 8/14. New crop sales were tallied at 1.143 MMT, exceeding estimates. That was a MY high for new crop and the largest total in combined sales since January. The largest buyer was unknown destination at 645,000 MT, with 120,100 MT sold to Mexico and 106,000 MT to Spain.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Soybean meal sales totaled 221,882 MT, between the estimated net reduction of 50,000 MT to sales of 450,000 MT, with 45,684 MT for the current MY and 176,198 MT for the next MY. Bean oil bookings were 2,596 MT, in the middle of the trade ideas of net cancellations of 10,000 and 15,000 MT in sales.

The final of the ProFarmer Crop Tour finished off data in Iowa, with soybean pod counts averaging 1,384.38, which was 5.49% above last year and 12.9% larger than the 3-year average. Pod counts in Minnesota were 19.9% above their 3-year average and 20.38% larger than the year prior at 1,247.86 pods in a 3’ by 3’ section.

World soybean production is estimated to total 430 MMT for the 2025/26 marketing year according to the International Grains Council, up 2 MMT from last month. Stocks were up 2 MMT to 85 MMT, as consumption was up 1 MMT.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.34 1/2, up 19 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.85 3/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.56, up 20 cents, currently up 2 cents

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.73 3/4, up 18 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.78, up 17 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.