Soybeans Holding Gains on Friday with Bean Oil Strength Leading the Charge

Soybean prices are up 5 to 6 1/2 cents so far on Friday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 cents at $9.90 3/4. Soymeal futures are don a dime to $2. Soy Oil futures is up 164 to 175 points so far on the day.

The EPA granted full Small Refinery Exemptions to 63 of the 175 petitions from the 2016-2024 backlog this morning, with another 77 partial exemptions granted. There were 28 petitions denied and 7 listed as ineligible.

Weekly Export Sales data has old crop soybean commitments at 51.058 MMT, which is 100% of the USDA export projection and lags the 103% average sales pace. New crop sales have reached 5.855 MMT, all without Chinese buying, which is down 22.4% from last year at this time.

The final of the ProFarmer Crop Tour finished off data in Iowa, with soybean pod counts averaging 1,384.38, which was 5.49% above last year and 12.9% larger than the 3-year average. Pod counts in Minnesota were 19.9% above their 3-year average and 20.38% larger than the year prior at 1,247.86 pods in a 3’ by 3’ section.

World soybean production is estimated to total 430 MMT for the 2025/26 marketing year according to the International Grains Council, up 2 MMT from last month. World bean stocks were up 2 MMT to 85 MMT, as consumption was up 1 MMT.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.39 1/2, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.90 3/4, up 5 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.61 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.80 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.83 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

