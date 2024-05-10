Soybeans Holding Above UNCH at Midday Despite Less Friendly USDA Data

Bean futures are up 2 to 4 cents across the front months on Friday, despite not much in terms of bull friendly numbers from USDA. Soymeal futures are down $2.60-$3.80/ton. Soy Oil is posting strong gains of 178 to 187 points

The monthly WASDE update this morning saw WAOB unchanged US 23/24 ending stocks at 340 mbu. The new crop S&D saw a building of stocks yr/yr by 105 mbu to 445 mbu, inline with estimates. Production was as expected at 4.45 bbu, with the planted acreage at 86.5 million acres and trend yield of 52 bpa.

For the world numbers, the South American production weren’t cut by as much as the trade though, as Argentina was left unch at 50 MMT. Brazil was down just 1 to 154 MMT, vs. an average of analysts’ calling for a 2.5 MMT reduction. World ending stocks for 23/24 were down 2.4 MMT to 111.78 MMT. The 24/25 total was projected at 128.5 MMT, a 16.7 MMT annual build as world production is expected to climb by 25.31 MMT yr/yr.

China’s internal data via their CASDE trimmed their 23/24 soybean import number by 1.15 MMT to 96.1 MMT. The new crop projection was down 1.5 MMT yr/yr at 94.6 MMT, citing a smaller hog herd.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.96 3/4, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.53, up 6 7/8 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $12.15 1/2, up 7 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $12.03, up 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.46 1/1, up 2 3/4 cents,

