Soybeans Hold Gains and Fill some Gaps on Wednesday

Soybean bulls pushed back into the close on Wednesday, with contracts up 10 to 12 cents at the close. November filled the gap from the post-July 4th weekend. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 1/4 cents at $9.82. Soymeal futures were $3 to $5.70/ton higher to close the day, with Soy Oil futures up 5 to 31 points. August futures expire on Thursday.

The next week is looking at 1 to 3 inches shifting mostly over MN, and WI according to NOAA’s 7-day forecast, with parts of the Dakotas and MI seeing some lighter precip.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning is expected to show 200,000 to 700,000 MT in old crop soybean sales during the week of August 7. New crop business is expected to total 400,000 to 900,000 MT. Meal bookings are estimated in a range of 150,000 to 500,000 MT, with bean oil seen between 0 and 22,000 MT.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.23 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.82, up 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24, up 11 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.44 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.74, up 10 1/2 cents,

