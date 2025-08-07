Soybeans On the Higher Side of Unchanged to Start Thursday Trade

Soybeans are steady to 3 cents higher in early Thursday trade. Futures closed with losses of 6 to 7 ½ cents across the front months on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest was up 5,141 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 6 cents at $9.27 1/2. Soymeal futures were under pressure on Wednesday, down $2.10 to $4.40. Soy Oil futures were mixed, down 5 to 28 points higher. There were 322 delivery notices for August soybean meal overnight, with 60 issued for soybeans and 61 against August soybean oil.

Temps are expected to warm up for a good portion of the central and eastern corn belt through the weekend. Precip is seen as limited through Friday, with some forecast for ND an scattered totals in IA and WI. The early part of next week is showing 1 to 2 inch totals expected for southern NE, IA, northern MO, and WI.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data is expected to show between 100,000 and 300,000 MT of 2024/25 soybean sales in the week of July 31, with 200,000 MT and 500,000 MT for new crop business in Thursday morning’s report. Soybean meal sales are seen in a range of 100,000 to 400,000 MT, with bean oil expectations of 0-13,000 MT.

Brazil’s trade ministry pegged the July soybean export total at 12.257 MMT, which was a record for the months, 8.95% above last year but a drop of 8.67% from June. The record crop is extending their shipping season. Chinese imports of soybeans during July totaled 11.67 MMT from all destinations, which was a record for the month but down from 12.26 MMT in June.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $9.61 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up ½ cent

Nearby Cash was $9.27 1/2, down 6 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $9.65 1/2, down 6 cents, currently up 2 ½ cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $9.84 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 3 ¼ cents

New Crop Cash was $9.16 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.