Soybeans Higher at Midday Trade

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 6 cent gains at the midday part of the Monday session. There were another 76 deliveries reported. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 3/4 cents at $9.54 1/4. Soymeal futures are $1.50 higher in the front months. There were 88 deliveries issued on Friday night. Soy Oil futures are stead to 16 points higher at midday. The CME reported another 6 deliveries on Friday night.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 452,151 MT (16.6 mbu) during the week ending on September 4, with 203,576 MT for the old crop year and 248,575 MT on the new crop side. That was down 8% from last week but was still 23.78% above the same week last year. Of that total, 134784 MT was headed to Mexico, with 75,160 MT on its way to Indonesia and 58,617 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2024/25 were 49.97 MT according to the FAS data, with the Census data running 48.95 MMT through July, with the weekly inspections data showing 2.116 for August.

Weekly CFTC data indicated managed money trimming back 8,854 contracts from their net long position in soybean futures and options to 11,964 contracts as of 9/2.

China imported a total of 12.28 MMT of soybeans during August, up from the 11.67 MMT reported for July and a 1.15% increase from last year. Much of that was likely Brazilian origin. As planting kicks off in Brazil, AgRural estimates the 2025/26soybean crop at 0.02% planted as of Thursday.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.10, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.54 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.32 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.50 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

