Soybeans Higher at Midday

Soybean bulls are winning the vote as the market trades through midday with gains of 4 to 9 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 7 1/2 cents at $9.47 1/2. Soymeal futures are down 30 cents/ton so far on the session. Soy Oil futures are back down 60 points at midday.

Soybean shipments totaled 2.98 MMT (109.4 mbu) during September, which was a 4-year high for the month. That was up 73.69% from August and 19.17% larger than last year. Soybean meal exports were a record for September at 1.126 MMT, which was also a 23.81% increase from last month. Bean oil sales were more than double last year by down 37.71% from last year at 27,377 MT.

The US soybean harvest was tallied at 94% complete as of Sunday, 9 percentage points faster than the 5-year average.

StoneX estimates the US soybean crop yield at 52.6 bpa in their latest release, down 0.9 bpa from their previous release.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.96 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.47 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.04 1/4, up 7 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.33, up 4 3/4 cents,

