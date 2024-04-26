Soybeans Hesitant to Head Higher on Planting Delays

Soybeans are trading with fractional to 3 ¼ cent losses across the nearby contracts on Friday. Soymeal is down $2.30 in the nearby May contract. Soy Oil is showing some strength, up 15 points for May. May options expire across the complex today.

Planting will likely be put on hold for a few days with the rains expected for the Midwest this weekend. The trade doesn’t seem as concerned as we were already well ahead of average pace and saw a several day window for planting earlier this week.

Soybean conditions in Argentina were steady this week at 30% good according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, as poor ratings were up 1% this week to 24%. The crop is 25% harvested.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.59 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.08 1/1, down 3 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $11.77, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.75, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $11.11 1/1, down 1 cents,

