Soybeans Heading Lower on Monday Morning

The soybean market is trading with 6 to 8 cent losses early on Monday. They slipped into the Friday close as fractional to 3 ¼ cent losses pulled the weekly gains to just 13 ¼ cents for the May contract. Preliminary open interest was down 13,773 contracts on Friday, with 27,449 contracts out of May. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 3 cents at $10.03 ¾. Soymeal futures were up $1.30/ton, to slip $5.60 on the week. Soy Oil futures were down 44 points on the session, but still held onto 141 point gains last week. May options expired today.

Mixed comments from officials in the Trump Administration as well as the president himself this weekend over if China and the US are in trade talks has the market in a risk off mode early on Monday,

Soybean spec funds were adding 4,898 contracts to their fresh net long position in futures and options trading, taking the net long to 31,067 contracts by Tuesday according to CFTC data.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report brought the total export sale commitments to 47.056 MMT, which is 13% above the same time in 2024. That is 95% of USDA’s export estimate and matches the 95% average pace.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.49 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.03 3/4, down 3 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.59 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.35, down 1/2 cent, currently down 7 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.74 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

