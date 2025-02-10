News & Insights

Soybeans Heading Lower on Friday

February 10, 2025 — 04:03 am EST

Soybeans are back to lower trade on Friday, with midday losses of 8 to 12 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 11 3/4 cents at $9.87. Soymeal futures were down $5.80/ton, with Soy Oil futures 74 points higher. President Trump has released a statement saying he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 387,718 MT of soybean sales in the week ending on 1/30, taking the total export sales commitments to 43.071 MMT. That is 87% of USDA’s export forecast, ahead of the 85% average. 

Stats Canada showed soybean stocks at 4.151 MMT as of December 31, up 10.9% from last year. Canola stocks were tallied at 11.382 MMT, a 19.2% decline from the end of 2023.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 17% excellent, down 3% from last week. Normal ratings were down 1% to 51%, with the poor ratings up 4% to 32%. Safras & Mercado estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 174.88 MMT, up 1.17 MMT from the previous number. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $10.48 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.87, down 11 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.65, down 10 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.57 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.93 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

