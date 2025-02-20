Soybeans Head Lower on Wednesday

The soybean market was falling on Wednesday, with losses of 6 to 8 cents on the session. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 6 1/4 cents at $9.71 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 40 cents to $1/ton on the day. Soy Oil futures were back down 70 to 100 points on the session.

The average November soybean futures close so far this month has been $10.57. The average close during the month of February is used to determine the base crop insurance price. Last year was $11.55.

Export Sales data will be pushed back to a Friday morning release.

Brazil’s AgroConsult trimmed back their estimate for the country’s soybean crop by 1.1 MMT to 172.4 MMT.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.31 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.71 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.48 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.51 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.87 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.