Soybeans Head Lower on Wednesday

February 20, 2025 — 03:55 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The soybean market was falling on Wednesday, with losses of 6 to 8 cents on the session.  The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 6 1/4 cents at $9.71 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 40 cents to $1/ton on the day. Soy Oil futures were back down 70 to 100 points on the session. 

The average November soybean futures close so far this month has been $10.57. The average close during the month of February is used to determine the base crop insurance price. Last year was $11.55. 

Export Sales data will be pushed back to a Friday morning release.

Brazil’s AgroConsult trimmed back their estimate for the country’s soybean crop by 1.1 MMT to 172.4 MMT. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.31 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.71 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.51 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.87 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

