Soybeans Head Lower into Monday’s Close

November 11, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Soybeans fell back on Monday with contracts down 7 1/4 to 8 1/4 cents across the board, as soon to expire (Thursday) November was down 5 cents on light OI. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 7 3/4 cents at $9.68 3/4. Soymeal futures failed to capitalize on the upward momentum, as contracts were up 10 cents to $1.10/ton. Soy Oil futures gave back some of the recent strength, down 27 to 68 points. 

The weekly Export Inspections and Crop Progress reports will be delayed to Tuesday due to Veterans Day on Monday.

Soybean planting in Brazil was tallied at 67% complete was of last Thursday, which is now 6 percentage points ahead of the same time last year. Precipitation is expected to make its way through some of the previously dry parts of Brazil in the next week. 

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.11 3/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.68 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.22 1/4, down 8 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 3/4, down 8 cents,

