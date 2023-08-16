Soybeans Head Higher at Midweek

Soybeans posted gains of 8 to 18 ¼ cents on Wednesday, rebounding from the early week weakness. Soymeal futures were up $.70 to $2.3/ton in the front months, with nearby Soybean Oil futures 55 to 108 points higher.

A heat wave over parts of the corn belt this week is supportive, with little precip expected in that time.

Tomorrow morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show 0-400,000 MT in old crop bean sales in the week of 8/10. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 0.55-1.3 MMT during that week, which included 383,000 MT in daily sale announcements. Soy Meal is seen totaling 100,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil estimates at 0-20,000 MT.

Brazil’s Anec estimates that soybean shipments would be 7.78 MMT in August. That would be up from 5 MMT last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.34 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.21 5/8, up 17 5/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.23 1/2, up 18 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.33 3/4, up 18 1/4 cents,

