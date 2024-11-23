Soybeans Getting Week-End Pop

News & Insights

November 23, 2024 — 03:50 am EST

Soybeans are trading with contracts up 3 to 5 cents at Friday’s midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 3 3/4 cents at $9.31. Soymeal futures are up 50 cents/ton, with Soy Oil futures down another 32 points.

USDA reported a private export sale of 198,000 MT of 2024/25 soybeans this morning to unknown destinations.

The weekly Export Sales report has the MY soybean shipments at 17.395 MMT, 12% above a year ago and 35% of USDA’s full year 1.825 bbu projection vs. the 32% average pace. Commitments are now 31.584 MMT, 9% above the same week last year. That is 64% of the USDA projection, behind the 67% average pace.

Jan 25 Soybeans  are at $9.81 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.31, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $9.90, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.15 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

