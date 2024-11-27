Soybeans Getting a Pre-Thanksgiving Pop

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains on Wednesday morning. They settled the Tuesday session with nearby contracts down ¼ to 2 ¼ and the rest of the board up 1 to 2 ½ cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 2 1/4 cents at $9.33. Soymeal futures were down $1.60 to $5.60/ton on the day. Soy Oil futures were back up 89 to 138 points on the session.

Weekly Export Sales data will be pushed back to Friday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Brazil’s soybean exports are expected to total 2.46 MMT during November, according to the latest ANEC estimates, which is a 340,000 MT reduction from last week’s estimate.

President-elect Trump has threatened an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods on top of any existing tariffs via a Truth Social post form Monday evening. This is in response to assumed drugs coming into the US from China according to the post. This would be seen as a positive for bean oil use by curbing used cooking oil imports, though potential retaliatory tariffs on beans into China is a larger risk.

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.83 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.33, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $9.94, down 1/4 cent, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.21 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

