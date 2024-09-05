News & Insights

Soybeans Get Late Session Pop to Close Higher

September 05, 2024

Soybeans saw some support come in late in the day to push price action to the positive side of unchanged. Contracts were firm to 2 ¼ cents higher at the close. The cmdtyView US cash average price was up 2 cents to $9.61 ½ at the close. Soymeal futures were down $1.80 to $3.40/ton. Soy Oil futures were back up 69 to 101 points to close out the day. 

A couple private export sales of 2024/25 soybeans were reported this morning, with 126,000 MT sold to China and 189,700 MT to unknown destinations. 

Weekly Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to Monday’s Holiday. Traders are calling for net reductions of 200,000 MT to net sales of 200,000 MT for 2023/24. New crop sales are expecting to total 800,000 MT to 2 MMT in the week of August 29. Meal sales are seen as totaling 150,000 to 650,000 MT in that week, with 0 to 20,000 MT for total soy oil sales.

Soybean exports out of Brazil in July totaled 8.04 MMT, a 6-month low and down 4.12% from last year.

Sep 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.08 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.61 1/2, up 2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.23 1/2, up 2 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.55 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.61 1/2, up 2 cents,

