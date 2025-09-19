Soybeans Gaining Back on Friday Morning Ahead of Trump/Xi Call

Soybeans are trading with Friday morning gains of 5 to 6 cents. Futures posted Thursday losses of 6 to 7 cents across most contracts. Preliminary open interest was up 5,042 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price as down 6 1/4 cents at $9.60 1/2. Soymeal futures were 90 cents to $2 lower in the front months on Thursday. Soy Oil futures were down another 36 to 67 points on the day.

President Trump is expected to hold a phone call with China’s President XI this morning, as the two are likely to discuss trade talks. The White House also reported that Taiwan agreed in commitments to buy $10 billion of US ag goods over the next 4 year, with USDA secretary Brooke Rollins citing corn, soybeans, wheat, and beef directly. The last 5 years has seen Taiwan purchases ranging from $3.2 to 4.2 billion, with the 4 products cited ranging from $1.6 to $2.5 billion.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning indicated a total of 923,018 MT of 2025/26 soybeans booked in the week of September 11, down 47.2% from the same week last year, but in improvement of 70% from last week. The largest buyer was Mexico at 195,400 MT, with Spain at 179,400 MT, as China has yet to log a purchase.

Meal sales were tallied at 31,151 MT for the current MY, with 151,344 MT for 2025/26, in the range of 0 and 400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil business totaled 22,367 MT, in the middle of the trade ideas of net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 41,000 MT.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 177.67 MMT, up from 171.47 MMT last year if realized. That increase is mainly due to an increase in acreage, up 1.73 million hectares (4.27 million acres) from last year at 49.08 million ha (121.28 million acres).

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.37 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.61 1/1, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.56 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.71 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.