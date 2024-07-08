Soybeans in Freefall on Monday

Soybeans are posting 20 to 33 cent lower action as we trade through Monday’s midday. Bears took the Friday session off but are coming back with a vengeance today. Soymeal is down $8.00/ton in the August contract with July $6.80 lower. Soy Oil is slipping to start the new week with losses of 58 points. There have still been zero deliveries against July soy meal or July soybeans. July BO deliveries dropped to only 23 contracts over the weekend. July grain futures expire on Friday.

Drier parts of the Corn Belt in the east are expected to receive beneficial rains this week as Beryl tracks through most of IL and IN. The west is expected to shift drier. As for the Crop Progress update, soybean conditions are expected to remain at 67% gd/ex according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report from USDA tallied 273,321 MT (10 mbu) of soybeans exported during the July 4th holiday week. That was a 3-year low for the week and down 14.5% from the week prior. Germany was the lead destination of 109,903 MT, as Mexico was next up at 31,234 MT and 30,944 MT headed to Japan. Year to date exports for the marketing year are now at 41.83 MMT (1.537 bbu), which is a 15.9% drop from the same 10+ month total last MY.

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $11.68, down 20 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.05 7/8, down 24 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans are at $11.42 1/2, down 23 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.96 1/2, down 33 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.40 3/4, down 33 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.