Soybeans Firming Up this Morning

AM trading has the soybean market at the session highs with 1 ½ to 4 ¾ cent gains. Overnight May futures traded 4 cents lower. On Friday, soybeans dropped by 1.3% to 1.6% across the front months. The double digit losses flipped the board back to the red, with May down 5 ¾ cents for the week and Nov 3 ¾ cents under last Friday. Preliminary open interest suggested some net new selling, rising 3,801 contracts on the lower price action. Soymeal futures were also 1.5% weaker across the front months with $4.60 to $5.20 losses. Soy Oil futures closed 110 to 115 points in the red on Friday for a weekly 178 point loss.

The CFTC Commitment of Traders report had managed money spec traders 148,339 contracts net short as of 3/19. That was a 6.8k contract weaker net short for the week via short covering. The commercial soybean hedgers added 63.4k new contracts, which on net reduced their net long from 53k to 41k contracts for the week.

The managed money funds were shown at 46,874 contracts net short in soymeal, a 4k contract lighter net short on some net new buying. Funds were dropping BO shorts through the week, which reduced their net short by 18.7k contracts to 14.7k.

Ahead of Thursday’s reports, traders are looking for USDA to report soybean stocks at 1.835 bbu. That would be 149 mbu looser yr/yr, as Q2 demand is expected to be 172 mbu below last year. Q1 demand was a 4-yr low when shown in the Jan report.

Survey respondents are looking for USDA to report soybean acreage intentions at 86.7m acres on average. That would be 3.1m above last year’s area, but is under the 87.5m Outlook Forum assumption. The full range of public estimates is from 84.3m to 89 million acres.

USDA’s attaché released their preliminary 24/25 estimates for Chinese soybean imports at 103 MMT. That would be down from the 103-105 MMT forecasted for old crop. The BA Grain Exchange is sticking with their 52.5 MMT soybean crop estimate, with USDA currently at 50 MMT.

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.92 1/2, down 19 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.35 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.05 1/2, down 20 1/4 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.87, down 17 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.