Soybeans Firming on Record Sep NOPA Data

Beans are still off their overnight highs, but are trading fractionally to 5c in the black at midday. Soymeal futures are still in the red, with midday losses of $2.10 to $2.50. Tight soy oil stocks from the NOPA report has Soybean Oil futures triple digits to the upside for midday.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows drier conditions for the corn belt to help with harvest pace. USDA will update harvest progress after the close.

USDA announced a private export sale for 183k MT of soymeal to Philippines. The weekly Inspections report had 2.01 MMT of soybean exports for the week that ended 10/12. That was up 43% for the week and was 4% above the same week last year. China was the top destination with 1.36 MMT of the total. The weekly data had total bean shipments at 5.4 MMT for the season, a 14.5% lead over last year’s pace.

NOPA members processed 165.456 mbu of soybeans in September, up 2.5% from Aug and 4.6% from Sep ’22. The average trade guess was to see 161.7 mbu. Soy oil supplies at NOPA members were 1.108b lbs, the tightest since Dec ’14.

Private analyst firm Patria Agronegocios estimates the Brazilian soy planting pace at 17.4%, compared to 22.6% last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.85 1/4, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.25 5/8, up 5 1/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.04 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.17, up 4 1/4 cents,

