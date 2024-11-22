Soybeans Finding Some Gains to Begin Friday Trade

Soybeans are trading with a slight bounce back attitude to kick off Friday, as contracts are up 3 to 4 cents in the nearbys. They failed to get much upside reaction to either the export business or better than expected Export Sales report from early on Thursday. Futures closed with losses of 7 ½ to 14 cents on the day. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling, up 4,589 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 12 1/4 cents at $9.27. Product pressure continues to be a factor. Soymeal futures were down $1.40 to $1.90/ton, with Soy Oil futures down another 85 to 110 points.

Rains are expected to continue in most of Brazil in the next week, though some are on the lighter side of the normal amounts for this period.

The weekly Export Sales report from Thursday morning tallied soybean sales at 1.861 MMT for 2024/25. That exceeded the trade range of estimate of 1 to 1.6 MMT in the week of 11/14. That was up 19.6% from last week and mor than double the same week last year. China was the lead buyer of 1.197 MMT, with Mexican importers buying 169,000 MT and the Netherlands in for 143,400 MT.

Sales for meal were 275,629 MT, on the lower end of the range of estimates of 210,000 to 490,000 MT and down 9.1% from last week. Bean oil bookings were tallied at 21,947 MT in the middle of the 5,000 and 35,000 MT estimates.

The International Grains Council lowered their projected world production total in their latest estimate by 2 MMT to 419 MMT. Stocks were down 4 MMT to 82 MMT on an increase to consumption.

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.77 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.27, down 12 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $9.85 1/4, down 14 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.11 1/2, down 13 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.