Soybeans Falter to Weakness on Wednesday

Soybeans faded the earlier morning strength, as contracts were mixed but well off the highs. Futures closed with contracts anywhere from down 1 ½ to up a penny. Soymeal posted some strength on the day, with contracts 80 cents to $3.70/ton higher. Soy Oil was back down to close with 41 to 65 point losses on the session.

Soybean export bookings for the week that ended on April 18 are seen in a range of 300,000-600,000 MT for old crop, with 0-300,000 MT expected for new crop. The trade also estimates meal sales in a range of 100,000 to 450,000 MT in sales, with soy oil bookings at a net reduction of 5,000 to sales of 20,000 MT.

USDA did issue a corrected report to the flash sale announcement from Friday, indicating Mexico, not unknown, was the buyer of 121,500 MT of soybeans (13,500 MT for 23/24 and 108,000 MT for 24/25).

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.66, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.14 7/8, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.81 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.74 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash was $11.11 7/8, up 1/2 cent,

