Soybeans Falls Lower on Tuesday with Chinese Tariffs

The soybean market was pressured by China’s retaliatory action against additional US tariffs overnight. Contracts closed with losses of 12 to 15 cents across most front months. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 11 3/4 cents at $9.33. Soymeal futures were down $4.20/ton at the Tuesday close, with Soy Oil futures 62 to 77 points lower.

USDA reported a private export sale of 20,000 MT of soybean oil to unknown destinations this morning for 2024/25 shipment

Commodity Bulletin:

In response to the additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, China has suspended imports on 3 US export firms as well as issuing a 10% tariff on imports of US soybeans. For reference, there is 1.569 MMT left in unshipped sales to China.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $9.84, down 14 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.33, down 11 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $9.99, down 12 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.03 1/2, down 15 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.40 1/1, down 15 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.