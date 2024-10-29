Soybeans Falling at Tuesday’s Midday

Soybeans are facing some continued weakness on Tuesday, with contracts steady to 4 cents lower so far on the day. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 2 1/4 cents at $9.16. Soymeal futures are down $3/ton in the nearby Dec on the day. Soy Oil is seeing some recovery, with 28 point gains in Dec.

Crop Progress data indicated the US soybean harvest at 89% complete by Sunday, 11% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 78%.

Brazil’s soybean exports for October are expected to total 4.58 MMT according to ANEC estimates, down 0.05 MMT from last week’s number and below the 5.53 MMT from last year.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.70 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.16, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $9.83 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.13 3/4, unch,

