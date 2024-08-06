News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Falling on Tuesday

August 06, 2024 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are hitting the reverse button so far on Tuesday, with contracts back down 10 to 14 cents at midday. Product values are playing role, with Soymeal futures down $5.60/ton on the session. Soy Oil futures are losing 53 points.

The official Census export data was released this morning, with US soybean exports tallied at 1.339 MMT (49.2 mbu). That was well above last year but a 5.04% drop from May. Year to date exports have totaled 43.03 MMT, or 1.581 bbu, as 119 mbu is need in the final 2 months of the MY to meet USDA’s number.

Soybean meal shipments in June totaled 1.119 MMT, a 10.76% increase from May but down 11.19% from last year’s June record. Bean oil exports were a 4-year high for June at 52,312 MT, which was also the largest for any month since July 2022.

Crop Progress data showed the US soybean crop was 86% blooming, with 59% setting pods, both faster than the average pace for the growing season. USDA condition ratings were up 1% to 68% gd/ex in that week, as the Brugler500 index rose 2 points to 372. By state,  ND saw the largest improvement, up 14 points using the Brugler500 index, as MN was 6 points better, and IL up 5. Deterioration was noted in MO and KS, down 4 points, with NE losing 3 points.

Aug 24 Soybeans  are at $10.34 1/4, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.04 7/8, down 14 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $10.27 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  are at $10.44, down 13 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.71 3/8, down 14 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.