Soybeans Falling at Midday

Soybeans are trading with midday losses of 15 to 19 ½ cents on Wednesday. Traders are taking a risk off approach as Tuesday’s meeting between President Trump and President Xi of China has been delayed. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 19 3/4 cents at $9.94 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $5.40/ton, with Soy Oil futures 75 points lower.

Analysts estimate soybean bookings during the week of January 30 at 0.3-1.1 MMT for 2024/25, with 0-50,000 MT for 2025/26. Meal sales are pegged at 200,000-550,000 MT, with soybean oil between net cancellations of 15,000 MT to sales of 30,000 MT.

December soybean export shipments totaled 7.962 MMT (292.57 mbu), which was a 4-year high and the 4th largest December number all time. That was a decline of 19.38% from November but still up 68.04% from last year. Soybean meal exports were a record for December at 1.548 MMT, while bean oil was the largest for Dec in 9 years at 126,907 MT.

ANEC estimates Brazilian soybean exports during February at 9.77 MMT, which is up from the 9.6 MMT last year if realized.

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.55 1/2, down 19 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.94 1/2, down 19 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.70 1/2, down 17 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.57 3/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.93 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

