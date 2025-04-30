Stocks

Soybeans Falling Lower on Tuesday

April 30, 2025 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The soybean market is down 7 to 12 cents so far on Tuesday, with pressure coming from a drop in bean oil. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 10 1/2 cents at $9.95 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $4/ton, with Soy Oil futures were back down 115 points. 

A private export sale of 110,000 MT of soybeans to unknown for 2024/25 were announced by the USDA this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The US soybean crop was listed at 18% planted as of Sunday, a move of 10 percentage points on the week and ahead of the 5-year average pace of 12%. The only of the 18 states USDA reports on to be lagging normal was KY, with the rest at or above the average planting pace.

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.40 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.95 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.52 1/2, down 10 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.25, down 9 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.64 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.