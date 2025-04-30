Soybeans Falling Lower on Tuesday

The soybean market is down 7 to 12 cents so far on Tuesday, with pressure coming from a drop in bean oil. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 10 1/2 cents at $9.95 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $4/ton, with Soy Oil futures were back down 115 points.
A private export sale of 110,000 MT of soybeans to unknown for 2024/25 were announced by the USDA this morning.
The US soybean crop was listed at 18% planted as of Sunday, a move of 10 percentage points on the week and ahead of the 5-year average pace of 12%. The only of the 18 states USDA reports on to be lagging normal was KY, with the rest at or above the average planting pace.
May 25 Soybeans are at $10.40 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $9.95 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.52 1/2, down 10 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.25, down 9 3/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $9.64 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
