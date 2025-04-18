Soybeans Falling Lower on Thursday

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 4 cent losses at Thursday’s midday as they round out the week. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 4 ¼ cents at $9.82 ½. Soymeal futures is back down $1.80/ton, as Soy Oil futures are up 35 points. The CME will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday, with a normal Thursday close and Sunday night open.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 554,806 MT of soybeans sold in the week ending on April 10, in the middle of analysts’ expectations of 100,000 to 800,000 MT. That was also a 5-week high. Mexico was the top buyer of 156,800 MT, with 127,100 MT sold to the Netherlands. Unknown saw net reductions of 170,000 MT, with most switched to a destination. Sales for 2025/26 exceeded estimates of 0-150,000 MT at 181,757 MT. Much of that total was to Unknown.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 155,045 MT on the low end of the estimated range of 145,000 and 450,000 MT. Bean oil sales totaled 12,506 MT, in the middle of the estimated 0 to 50,000 MT and the lowest in 9 weeks.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimated the Argentina soybean crop at 4.9% harvested, which is well below the 31% average pace for this week.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.35 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.82 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.46 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.32, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.69 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

