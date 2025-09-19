Soybeans Falling on Lack of Progress Following Trump/XI Call

Soybeans are trading with contracts down 9 to 10 ¼ cents so far on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 10 cents at $9.51 3/4. Soymeal futures were 40 cents lower in the nearby October contract. Soy Oil futures are down another 47 points on the day.

President Trump held a phone call with China’s President XI this morning, as the two discussed trade. They are expected to meet at the APEC meeting in South Korea in late October, with President Trump looking to go to China in early 2026. Very little was mentioned on trade. The White House also reported that Taiwan agreed in commitments to buy $10 billion of US ag goods over the next 4 year, with USDA secretary Brooke Rollins citing corn, soybeans, wheat, and beef directly. The last 5 years has seen Taiwan purchases ranging from $3.2 to 4.2 billion, with the 4 products cited ranging from $1.6 to $2.5 billion.

Weekly Export Sales data has the 2025/26 soybean export commitments at 10.277 MMT, near the 18/19 accumulated sales total. That is 22% of the current USDA projection (which at 1.685 bbu is near the 1.682 bbu total from 2018/19), vs. the average sales pace of 43% by this date.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.27 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.51 3/4, down 10 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.46 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.62 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

