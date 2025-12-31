Stocks

Soybeans Falling to Kickoff New Years Eve

December 31, 2025 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with New Years Eve losses of 2 to 4 cents so far. Futures closed Tuesday with weakness, as contracts were down fractionally to 3 1/4 cents. Open interest was down 16,065 contracts on Tuesday mostly in January, with Wednesday as first notice day. There were 1,062 deliveries issued against January beans on FND.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3/4 cent lower at $9.80. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 7 to 15 points on the day. There no deliveries for January soy meal, with 7 issued for Jan bean oil.

The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

USDA will give us another weekly update for the week ending on 12/18 this morning, with expectations of between 1.4 to 2.4 MMT in soybean sales. Meal sales are seen between 200,000-500,000 MT, with soy oil in a range of 0-24,000 MT

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.02 MMT, which was a 0.55 MMT drop from the same period last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.46 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.80, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.62 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently down 3 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

