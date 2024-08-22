Soybeans Falling to Kick off Thursday

Soybeans are trading with 9 to 10 cent losses across the front months on Thursday. They continued to post some gains on Wednesday with contracts up a penny to 5 ¾ cents across the board. Soymeal futures closed with contracts up 20 to 70 cents across most contracts. Soy Oil futures saw gains of 29 to 38 points to close out the day.

USDA reported another round of private export sales of 2024/25 soybeans on Wednesday morning, with 132,000 MT to China and 121,000 MT sold to unknown destinations. That took the combined daily announced sales this week to over 1 MMT.

Export Sales data is estimated to show 2023/24 sales of between 100,000 to 400,000 MT for the week that ended on August 15. Sales for new crop bean business is seen at 0.8 to 1.35 MMT in that week. Meal sales are expected to total 100,000 to 550,000 MT, with bean oil bookings of 0 to 20,000 MT.

ProFarmer’s annual crop tour showed soybean pod counts (3x3 foot square) at 1,419.11 in Illinois, above the 1,270.61 pod count from last year and the 3-year average of 1,266.70.

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $9.63, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 10 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.39 1/8, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.81 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 9 1/4 cents

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.14 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.24 3/8, up 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.