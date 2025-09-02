Soybeans Falling in Early Tuesday Action

Soybeans are trading with 12 to 14 cent losses so far on Tuesday. Futures posted stronger trade at the Friday close of 5 to 8 ½ cents, as November was down 4 cents on the week. Preliminary open interest suggested net new buying, up 3,832 contracts on Friday. There were 3 deliveries issued against September beans on Friday night. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 5 3/4 cents at $9.79. Soymeal futures were down $2.70 in September but up 50 cent sot $4.60 on other months, as October was down $4.90 last week. There were another 12 deliveries issued against September meal. Soy Oil futures were 25 to 33 points lower, as October fell 34 points on the week. There were 403 deliveries issued against September bean oil on Friday night.

CFTC data showed the managed money spec funds in soybean futures and options increasing their small net long position in soybeans by 20,815 contracts to 20,818 contracts as of Tuesday. The commercial net short position was increased by 10,364 contracts to 124,515 contracts as of 8/26.

Monthly crush data will be released this afternoon with the Monday holiday, as analysts are looking for 207.1 mbu of soybeans crushed during July, with a 204.8 to 212 mbu range of estimates. Bean oil stocks are seen at 1.895 billion lbs.

EIA data showed 1.045 billion gallons of soybean oil used for biodiesel production during June, the highest in 6 months.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.36 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 12 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.79 1/1, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.54 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 13 1/2 cents

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.72 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 13 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.74 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

