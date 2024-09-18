Soybeans Falling Off Early Session Highs

Soybeans were posting double digit gains to start the day session, but are fading back to just 1 to 2 cent higher trade at midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 1 ¾ cents at $9.46 ¾. Front month Soymeal futures are down $2.10/ton. Soy Oil futures are up just 12 points at midday.

USDA will update the Export Sales data on Thursday morning, with a Reuters survey of analysts looking for between 0.5 and 1.6 MMT of 2024/25 sales. Bookings for the 2025/26 crop are expected to be between 0 and 50,000 MT. Soymeal sales are seen in a range of 50,000 to 650,000 MT in total bookings during the week of September 12. Bean oil is expected to be between 0 and 20,000 MT.

Brazil’s ANEC expects to see the country’s September soybean exports to total 5.83 MT, up from the 5.51 MMT estimate last week. For reference, last year’s September exports totaled 6.4 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.07 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.46 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.26, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.55 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

