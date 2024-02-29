Soybeans Falling Double Digits

Soybean futures are down by as much as 16 cents for the Leap Day finish to the month. Wednesday’s back and forth session saw soybean futures in the black. Gains were 2 ¾ to 5 ¼ cents across the front months, though May traded from -6 ¾ to +10 ¾ cents on the day. November prices are at a net 1 cent gain for the week so far. Preliminary OI was down 7,627 contracts, as that came from a roll out of March ahead of deliveries, with March down 17,779 contracts. May was up 5,453 contracts. There were 702 deliveries issued on for first notice data for March soybean futures, with a bulk of them by JP Morgan customers.

Soymeal futures ended the day off the session highs, but still $2.50 to $3.50 in the black. Wednesday’s Soy oil futures settled 25 to 36 points lower. March bean meal had a single delivery by an StoneX customer and stopped by an ADMIS customer. March soybean oil had 271 deliveries issued, all by StoneX clients.

Weekly soybean export sales are expected to be between 100k MT and 600k MT for the week that ended 2/22. Meal bookings are expected to be below 550k MT going into the FAS data release. Traders aren’t looking for more than 100k MT of soy oil sales for the week.

StatsCan data showed 973k MT of canola processing for January. That was up by 7% from last year, with the season’s total running 12.7% ahead of last year’s pace.

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $11.34, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 16 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.85, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.45 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 12 3/4 cents

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.55 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 11 3/4 cents

