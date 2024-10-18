Soybeans Falling Back at Friday’s Midday

Soybeans are posting losses on Friday with contracts back down 6 to 9 cents so far. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 8 ¼ cents at $9.22. Soymeal futures are down 40 cents/ton on the day. Soy Oil contracts are down 60 points on the session.

USDA reported private export sales of 292,800 MT of soybeans during the reporting period to unknown destinations this morning, with 21,000 MT of bean oil to Mexico.

Export Sales data showed 2024/25 soybean sales of 1.703 MMT in the week that ended on October 10 in the middle of the expected between 1 and 2.2 MMT. That was a 4 week high and 24.1% above the same week last year. Chin was the primary buyer of 999,700 MT, with 144,600 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 251,401 MT, in the middle of the 150,000 to 350,000 MT estimates. Soybean oil sales were just 403 MT, on the low side the 0 to 20,000 MT estimates.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.80, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.22, down 8 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $9.90 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.18, down 6 cents,

