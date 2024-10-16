News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Fall into the Wednesday Close

October 16, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Soybeans futures posted losses of 4 ½ to 11 cents across the board on Wednesday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 10 cents at $9.21 1/2. Soymeal futures were firm to $1.90/ton higher to close out the day. Soy Oil contracts were 44 to 77points lower on the session. The average close for November soybean futures so far in October, which indicates the fall crop insurance price, is $10.21. That is $1.34 below the February base price.

USDA reported a private export sale of 175,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destination this morning.

The delayed Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean harvest at 67% complete as of Sunday. That is 16% ahead of the 5-year average pace. Just LA was reported as behind their average harvest pace, with all of the top 10 major producing state except NE (+8%) mor than double digits ahead of the normal harvest pace.

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $9.80, down 11 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.21 1/2, down 10 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.94, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.22, down 8 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.