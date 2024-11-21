Soybeans Fall to Weakness on Wednesday as Bean Oil Adds Pressure

Soybeans continued to see weakness on Wednesday as contracts posted losses of 4 ½ to 19 ¼ cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 7 1/12 cents at $9.39. Soymeal futures were up 70 cents to $1.30/ton, but Soy Oil futures brought the pressure, down another 95 to 156 points.
USDA reported a private export sale of 202,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning for 2024/25, with another 226,200 MT of beans to unknown sold during the reporting period.
The weekly Export Sales report is set to be released on Thursday morning, with the trade estimate for soybeans at 1 to 1.6 MMT for 2024/25 and 0 to 100,000 MT for 2025/26 in the week of 11/14.. Sales for meal are expected to total a range of 210,000 to 490,000 MT, with bean oil bookings between 5,000 and 35,000 MT
Chinese soybean imports during October totaled 8.09 MMT, with 5.53 MMT from Brazil and imports from the US just 541,434 MT but more than double last year.
Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.90 1/2, down 8 cents,
Nearby Cash was $9.39, down 7 1/2 cents,
Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $9.99 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,
