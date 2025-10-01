Soybeans Fall on Tuesday, Failing to Follow Tighter Stocks Number

Soybeans closed with weakness despite the tighter than expected stocks total, as contracts were down 8 to 9 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 9 1/2 lower at $9.25. Soymeal futures were down $1.60 to $2.40/ton, with Soy Oil futures down 20 to 33 points.

NASS tallied 316 mbu of soybeans on hand as of September 1 via their Grain Stocks report. That was 9 mbu shy of the average trade guess of 325 mbu, as well as 14 mbu lower compared to the WASDE ending stocks estimate from earlier this month. That was also a 26 mbu reduction from last year. Production from 2024/25 was raised by 8 mbu to 4.374 bbu.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 19% of the US soybean crop harvested, lagging the 20% average pace. Condition ratings were up 1% to 62% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index improving 3 points to 361. Throughout the country, KS (-5), ND (-1), SD (-2), TN (-5), and WI (-2) were the only to see any deterioration. Improvement was noted in IL (+3), IN (+2), MI (+4), MN (+3), MO (+4), NE (1), and OH (+3).

Argentina soybean production is estimated to total 48.5 MMT for 2025/26 according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, down 1.8 MMT from last year if realized. Brazilian soybean exports are estimated at 7.13 MMT for September according to ANEC.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.01 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.25 1/1, down 9 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.20 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.35 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

