Stocks

Soybeans Fall Lower on Wednesday

April 30, 2025 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted losses of 6 to 9 cents across most contracts on Wednesday.  CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 7 1/4 cents at $9.88. Soymeal futures are back down 20 to 80 cents/ton, with Soy Oil futures were falling back another 27 to 58 points. 

There is some pressure as we head into the end of the month. Precipitation is limited in parts of the Midwest for much of the next week, with some heavier totals in part of IL. This should allow for planting to continue ahead of normal.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

A Bloomberg survey of analyst shows estimated March soybean crush at 205.9 million bushels, up 1.2% from last year if realized. The report will be released on Thursday afternoon. EIA data showed 576 million gallons of soybean oil feedstock in biodiesel/renewable biodiesel in February. That was a drop of 11.91% from last month, 33.13% below last year’s total, and the lowest total for any month since February 2021.

Traders expect USDA to show between 150,000 and 600,000 MT of old crop soybean sales in the week of 4/24, with new crop in a range of 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are expected to be 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with estimates of 4,000 to 30,000 MT for bean oil.

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.34 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.88 1/1, down 7 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.44 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.18 1/4, down 7 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.56, down 7 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.