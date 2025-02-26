News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Fall Lower on Wednesday

February 26, 2025 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans faced weakness on Wednesday, with contracts falling 5 to 8 cents across most front months. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 5 1/4 cents at $9.69 1/2. Soymeal futures were steady to 50 cents/ton lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 15 to 48 points on the day.

The weekly Export Sales report will be published tomorrow morning, with the trade range of estimates looking for 2024/25 sales at 200,000 to 600,000 MT in the week that ended on February 20. New crop sales are estimated to be 0-50,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are expected to be 200,000 to 525,000 MT, with bean oil bookings in a range of 0-30,000 MT.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Ahead of the USDA Outlook Forum on Thursday morning, a Bloomberg survey of analysts expect to see a total of 84.4 million soybean planted acres. That would be down 2.7 million from last year’s total as all surveyed expect to see lower totals (83.1-86.5 million acres).

An Argentina oilseed union is threatening to strike across processing plants in the country over a salary dispute.

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.24 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.69 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.41 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.45 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.81 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.