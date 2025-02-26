Soybeans Fall Lower on Wednesday

Soybeans faced weakness on Wednesday, with contracts falling 5 to 8 cents across most front months. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 5 1/4 cents at $9.69 1/2. Soymeal futures were steady to 50 cents/ton lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 15 to 48 points on the day.
The weekly Export Sales report will be published tomorrow morning, with the trade range of estimates looking for 2024/25 sales at 200,000 to 600,000 MT in the week that ended on February 20. New crop sales are estimated to be 0-50,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are expected to be 200,000 to 525,000 MT, with bean oil bookings in a range of 0-30,000 MT.
Ahead of the USDA Outlook Forum on Thursday morning, a Bloomberg survey of analysts expect to see a total of 84.4 million soybean planted acres. That would be down 2.7 million from last year’s total as all surveyed expect to see lower totals (83.1-86.5 million acres).
An Argentina oilseed union is threatening to strike across processing plants in the country over a salary dispute.
Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $9.69 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,
May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.41 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.45 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash was $9.81 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,
