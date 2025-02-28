Soybeans Fall Lower on Friday

Soybeans joined in on the selling on Friday, with contracts down 11 to 13 cents across the front months. March lows 28 cents (2.69%) this week. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was down 12 ¼ cents at $9.55. Soymeal futures were up 80 cents/ton on the day, after falling $3.10 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 122 points in the red on Friday, with March losing 328 points (-7.01%) this week. President Trump plants to implement an additional 10% tariff on China starting next week.

The average close for November soybeans during February was $10.54, which is the base crop insurance price for this year. That is down $1.01 from last year’s spring price and is a 5-year low.

Commodity Bulletin:

Speculators were trimming their net long in soybean futures and options by 8,317 contracts as of February 25. That net long stood at 8,209 contracts on Tuesday.

USDA reported a private export sale of 20,000 MT of soybean oil sold this morning for 2024/25 shipment.

The weekly Export Sales report showed marketing year export commitments for soybeans now at 44.147 MMT, which is 89% of the USDA forecast total for the marketing year and on par with the average sales pace. Marketing year shipments are at 37.009 MMT, accounting for 75% of USDA’s export projection and on pace with normal.

Ahead of the Monday afternoon Fats & Oils report, analysts expect to see the January crush total at 211.1 mbu. Bean oil stocks are pegged at 1.761 billion lbs at the end of January.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.11 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.54 1/1, down 12 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.29 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.64, down 12 1/2 cents,

